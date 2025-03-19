Israeli forces have launched a ground operation in the central & southern parts of the Gaza Strip for a buffer zone

Israeli forces have launched a ground operation in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip in order to create a buffer zone, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The military added that it had decided to deploy Golani Brigade fighters to the southern Gaza Strip for possible further military operations.

Adding more bad news: Ben-Gvir returns to Israeli cabinet after Gaza war resumes.

The Israeli Knesset has approved the reappointment of the hard-line politician as national security minister.

Itamar Ben-Gvir previously quit the coalition over a ceasefire deal with Hamas.