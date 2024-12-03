Muhammad Abu Al-Jaber The Occupation Still Withholds His Body

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Muhammad Abu Al-Jaber, a martyr and freedom fighter from Jenin Refugee Camp, has been martyred since June 2024, yet his body remains withheld by the occupation.
Interview: The mother of Muhammad Abu Al-Jaber.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 01/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video