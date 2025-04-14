THE FINANCIAL ROLE OF WOMEN IN THE HOUSEHOLD

I am not the best that they subject but I will give it my best shot. I was asked about women and how much they should be responsible in the household for the regular income. The Bible does speak of these things and I will address a few issues but I'll also add that I have someone that has a short but interesting document that will explain a lot more. We are in a world that has changed what the family makeup should be according to the biblical scriptures.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]