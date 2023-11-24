The destruction by the Israeli military of one of the underground Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

Adding: Just as I thought this is ethnic cleansing to steal more land. Found the following:

The IDF says it will not allow Gaza residents to return to the northern enclave. In fact, we are talking about an announcement of ethnic cleansing in an attempt to expel Palestinians from the northern part of the Gaza Strip for subsequent occupation, which the IDF had previously also threatened to do.

At the same time, Egypt and Jordan previously stated that they would not allow the expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to their territories. The southern part of the enclave is not naturally equipped to accommodate the entire population of the enclave.





