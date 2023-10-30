Israeli Stand Down Order Confirmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED FROM: Lauren Witzke@LaurenWitzkeDE:
https://twitter.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/status/1713344613409313003
CONFIRMED: Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to STAND DOWN for 7 HOURS during the Hamas invasion.
I sat down with Jewish Charity leader, Cecily Routman, who received intel directly from her Israeli Rabbi and other top level government sources.
While I do not agree with equating the Palestinians to “rabid dogs”, I understand why Israel wanted Gaza completely wiped from the face of the earth- they only needed a reason to do so, or else the UN would have intervened due to the war crimes and genocide.
It wouldn’t be the first time a nation’s leaders sacrificed their own citizens to start a war.
Maybe it really is Israel’s 9/11.