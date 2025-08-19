BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
REAL ID 🪪 IS NOT ❎ ABOUT KEEPING YOU SAFE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
211 views • 4 weeks ago

With the deadline for obtaining the federal government‘s Real ID technically upon us, it‘s important to understand that this is not an irritating but necessary program to keep Americans safe. It's the latest example of the government using 9/11 as an excuse to grab more power.


Read the article here: https://mises.org/mises-wire/real-id-not-about-keeping-you-safe


The Mises Institute is giving away 100,000 copies of Murray Rothbard’s, What Has Government Done to Our Money? Get your free copy at https://mises.org/gabfreebook


Be sure to follow the Guns and Butter podcast at https://Mises.org/GB


Connor O’Keeffe produces media and content at the Mises Institute. He has a master’s in economics and a bachelor’s in geology. https://x.com/ConnorMOKeeffe


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zedJ5DmWdWA

Keywords
hegelian dialecticreal idbait and switchmises mediaguns and butter podcast
