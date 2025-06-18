TOXIC SEED OILS - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HATEFUL EIGHT are the toxic seed oils: Canola (Rapeseed), Corn, Soy, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Safflower, Rice Bran Oil and Grapeseed Oil. They are all heavily processed with industrial chemicals that cause Leaky Gut Syndrome, Leaky Brain Syndrome, and are worse for your brain and body than smoking 2 packs of cigarettes per day. Imagine that!