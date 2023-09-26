BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

U.S. Foreign-Born Population Approaches 50 Mil, Under Joe Biden, Canada is worse with birth Tourism
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
170 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 09/26/2023

To watch full show go here: https://rumble.com/v3kszpb-mike-in-the-night-524-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-and-news-update.html

The foreign-born population of the United States is on the verge of reaching 50 million, an all-time high, less than three years into President Joe Biden's tenure, during which he sought to increase immigration levels through executive authority. Analysis conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) based on the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey (CPS) indicates that as of last month, the foreign-born population of the nation stands at approximately 49.5 million, just half a million short of the 50 million mark. This figure underscores how rapidly immigration to the United States has expanded under Biden's administration. According to CPS data, around 2.2 million both legal and illegal immigrants have been incorporated into the nation's populace in just the past year. #mikeinthenight #mikemartins

Keywords
immigrationunited statesexecutive powerpresident joe bidenpolicy analysisforeign-born populationcentes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy