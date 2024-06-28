BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
User Agreements, REAL Reset, “Insurance” & “Medicine”, “Gay Conservatives”, Karma Rules, Immortal Soul?
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
21 views • 10 months ago

SR 2024-06-27 “User Agreements”

Topic list:

* Why do videogames require you to absolve them of legal responsibility before you play?
* Why is it that when you buy an electronic device, the billion-dollar company repeatedly requires you to re-absolve them with new “agreements”?
* “We can’t dispense ruthless justice! That would make us no better than the bad guys!”
* REAL “reset” has never been tried and “Communism” is a bait-and-switch.
* “Jeff Christie” and the compromised homosexuals who TALK “Right-wing ideology”.
* How can you tell when a revolution is real?
* Johnny on videogames and VPNs.
* “insurance” and the Rockefeller Death Cult we call “medicine”.
* Archive.org forced to disappear 500 books because of a lawsuit.
* Julian Assange is free! (Here’s why you shouldn’t care.)
* Bill Grainy Gates and his buddy Jeff Grainy Epstein.
* This is how they all get rich at YOUR expense.
* The secret to Helen Mirren’s success.
* “RED 2”: C is for CATHOLIC
* Chris calls out Nate Marino for pushing Jesuit heresies.
* Walter Veith outs Freemasonic date-setters...wait, what?
* Is the soul immortal? Please don’t debate me when I’m angry.
* Should you Witness to a close-minded loved one?
* Is Jesus the spirit brother of Satan?
* Does evil have Karma rules?
* Does YHWH answer prayer?

_____________________

