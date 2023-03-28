BREAKING-ISRAEL RIOTING AFTER NETANYAHU FIRES HIS DEFENSE / TWIN WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 27, 2023





BREAKING-ISRAEL RIOTING AFTER NETANYAHU FIRES HIS DEFENSE GUY/TWIN WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM COMET BODIES PASS OVER WISCONSIN (THE POSSIBLE TWINS OF THE PLANET X SYSTEM) BIBLE PROPHECY IN FULL SWING- IS YESHUA (JESUS) YOUR LORD? READ BELOW. Today is now 3/27/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video major breaking news coming out of Israel. Massive riots are breaking out in Israel after Netanyahu decided to let go of his top defense guy. Now the country is in chaos and flames... Even more strange is a law was passed 2 days ago so that nobody could overthrow Netanyahu even if someone wanted to..... It seems this was set up much in advance and I'm sure there's alot of paid protesters also thrown in the mix to cause chaos.... Also over Wisconsin what looks like possibly what we call (the twins) twin tailed comet objects of the planet x/nemesis system were both seen flying together by fellow Facebook friend Joshua Krause. And you'll see what I caught days ago that was massive and looks like earths twin sun planet x or one of the other of the 2 Large bodies that came in with the planet x system. A river went red in Russia due to iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun just as the same occured in skies and waters globally in the time during the 10 biblical plagues when the destroyer planet x came around, and it affected the whole world not just in Egypt..... Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited videos BELOW-

Joshua Krause caught the 2 twin tailed comet bodies passing over Wisconsin USA.





