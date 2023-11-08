BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

303) AURA - Campo Bioeléctrico, a anatomia que esconderam de si
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
62 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 11/08/2023

DESCARGA PLASMA KIRLIAN CORONA - ressonância mórfica (Dr. Rupert Sheldrake)


Corona Discharge Photography : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Vb82SZE3JA

Infamous Phantom Leaf Experiment EXPOSED : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tX-rGLNSoFM

DIY High Voltage Imaging With Kirlian Photography : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRKIGhOJ5Ew

COV WBAN : https://twitter.com/RestaurarPortug/status/1720795540877648274


Mais:Wireless Body Area Networks: Applications and Technologies : https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S187705091630299X?via%3Dihub

Wireless Body Are aNetwork : applications and technologies : https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8284466

Advances and challenges of wireless body area networks for healthcare applications : https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6167576

Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN): A Survey on Architecture, Technologies, Energy Consumption, and Security Challenges : https://www.mdpi.com/2224-2708/11/4/67

Key Roles of Plasmonics in Wireless THz Nanocommunications - Survey : https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/9/24/5488


Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emfblockchainadncryptosaurageometria sagradawbanbiossensorespsinergistscampo bioelectricoguerra electronicatecnologia emergentegrelhadetectoresmatematica
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy