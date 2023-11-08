303) AURA - Campo Bioeléctrico, a anatomia que esconderam de si

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DESCARGA PLASMA KIRLIAN CORONA - ressonância mórfica (Dr. Rupert Sheldrake)
Corona Discharge Photography : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Vb82SZE3JA
Infamous Phantom Leaf Experiment EXPOSED : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tX-rGLNSoFM
DIY High Voltage Imaging With Kirlian Photography : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRKIGhOJ5Ew
COV WBAN : https://twitter.com/RestaurarPortug/status/1720795540877648274
Mais:Wireless Body Area Networks: Applications and Technologies : https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S187705091630299X?via%3Dihub
Wireless Body Are aNetwork : applications and technologies : https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8284466
Advances and challenges of wireless body area networks for healthcare applications : https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6167576
Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN): A Survey on Architecture, Technologies, Energy Consumption, and Security Challenges : https://www.mdpi.com/2224-2708/11/4/67
Key Roles of Plasmonics in Wireless THz Nanocommunications - Survey : https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/9/24/5488
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/