© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Birx/Lipkin - No conclusion of retrovirus relationship to disease
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 11 months ago
W. Ian Lipkin - 2013 “We found retroviruses in 85 percent of the sample pools…. neither he nor we have concluded that there is a relationship to disease.”
-----
(On TheHighwire.com, June 13, 2024):
CNN Host: What is the level of concern right now about that potentially becoming a pandemic?
Deborah Birx: I'm really concerned because we're making the same mistakes today that we made with COVID. We should be testing every cow weekly. If you can do pull PCR, we have the technology we could be pool testing every dairy worker. I do believe that there's undetected cases in humans, because we're once again only tracking people with with symptoms.
--------
(Excerpt from Plague of Corruption, Introduction by Dr Judy Mikovits, Page XXIX)
"In September of 2013, Dr. Ian Lipkin, the man who the previous year had supposedly debunked our findings of a retroviral connection to ME/ CFS, held an unusual public conference call.
He had done further research with Dr. Jose Montoya of Stanford University. Using a cohort of patients very similar to the one we used for the Science paper (and the very cohort excluded from the 2012 study by Tony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases), Lipkin said:
“We found retroviruses in 85 percent of the sample pools. Again, it is very difficult at this point to know whether or not this is clinically significant. And given the previous experience with retroviruses in chronic fatigue, I am going to be very clear in telling you, although I am reporting this as present in Professor Montoya’s samples, neither he nor we have concluded that there is a relationship to disease.” ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.