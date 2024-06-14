Birx/Lipkin - No conclusion of retrovirus relationship to disease

W. Ian Lipkin - 2013 “We found retroviruses in 85 percent of the sample pools…. neither he nor we have concluded that there is a relationship to disease.”

CNN Host: What is the level of concern right now about that potentially becoming a pandemic?

Deborah Birx: I'm really concerned because we're making the same mistakes today that we made with COVID. We should be testing every cow weekly. If you can do pull PCR, we have the technology we could be pool testing every dairy worker. I do believe that there's undetected cases in humans, because we're once again only tracking people with with symptoms.

(Excerpt from Plague of Corruption, Introduction by Dr Judy Mikovits, Page XXIX)

"In September of 2013, Dr. Ian Lipkin, the man who the previous year had supposedly debunked our findings of a retroviral connection to ME/ CFS, held an unusual public conference call.

He had done further research with Dr. Jose Montoya of Stanford University. Using a cohort of patients very similar to the one we used for the Science paper (and the very cohort excluded from the 2012 study by Tony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases), Lipkin said: