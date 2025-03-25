BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Revolutionary F-47 Unveiled: A New Era for US Air Dominance
The Lindell Report
The Lindell ReportCheckmark Icon
91 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 5 months ago

This week on The Mike Glendale Show, the spotlight was on the unveiling of the F-47 aircraft by the Trump administration, promising a leap in military capabilities that positions America at the forefront of air dominance. As experimental versions of the F-47 have been secretly tested, President Trump asserts this technological advancement as a testament to his administration's commitment to military strength and global leadership.

In addition to military revelations, Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon was a key highlight, amidst controversies sparked by misleading reports and social unrest tied to his technological collaborations. Musk is lauded by the administration for his contributions to innovation and cost-efficiency within military operations.

Amid international conflicts, President Trump's diplomatic engagements with Ukraine and Russia emphasize his peace-through-strength policy. His conversations aim to broker a ceasefire while addressing the humanitarian impacts of ongoing conflicts.

Keywords
politicsmilitarymike lindell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy