Chemtrails, AI, and Nanotechnology Connection Leads to Population Control - Terral Croft
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture Mom
395 followers
1994 views • 08/21/2023

Have you ever looked at the sky and noticed a crisscross pattern of white trails? According to Terral Croft, those long-lasting, zig-zagging marks are chemtrails, consisting of chemical or biological agents which are dropping hazardous poison and nanotechnology into our environment to carry out a heinous agenda. Terral is a chief researcher and contingency planning analyst who has done the legwork on understanding the dangers of chemtrails and how they tie into nanotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), and, ultimately, population control, including mass depopulation. Terral also alleges that HAARP technology can maintain a higher carrier wave that can work with AI to communicate via frequencies with the nanobot technology that forms from the components of these chemtrails. 



TAKEAWAYS


The chemtrail phenomenon began around the time that the first UFO phenomenon sprung forth in the 40s and 50s


HAARP and its chemtrail and nanotechnology components could act as a “kill switch” for the general population


Terral believes that death will increase massively as the U.S. begins to steer toward a digital currency in the wake of a collapsing dollar


There are many signs that this technology is close to activation: the destruction of water, food, and oil sources are just a few red flags



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

WEF to Microchip All Humans Article: https://bit.ly/3XWdsaH

Orlene Koehle Interview: https://bit.ly/458RUdR

The Mystery Explained Book: https://amzn.to/3qDbEqQ

Billy Hayes’ Full Interview: https://bit.ly/3KIF0uT

Dr. Robert Young 3-part Series: https://bit.ly/44ctcb5


🔗 CONNECT WITH TERRAL CROFT

Website: https://www.terral03.com/

Substack: terral.substack.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3qxLCp8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
chemtrailsufopoisonus5gaiwaternanotechnologydollarharpmass depopulationhazardous chemicalsterral croft
