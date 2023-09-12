BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia Prevailed┃The US has Officially and Finally Lost Its Hegemonic Status┃G20 is At Death's Door
So, the G20 summit, held in New Delhi, has come to an end. In general, this year can be confidently called one of the most unsuccessful for the West. The West, led by the United States, continues to suffer defeat not only on the battlefield in Ukraine but also in the international arena. After the crushing blow from the BRICS countries, the West hoped to somehow affect the countries of the global South at the G20 summit and thereby preserve the remnants of its influence on the world stage.

Keywords
g20 summitbricsnew delhiglobal south
