BrightLearn - Good-bye Germ Theory by Dr. William P. Trebing
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
2460 views • 7 months ago

Dr. William P. Trebing's book "Good-bye Germ Theory: Ending a Century of Medical Fraud and How to Protect Your Family" challenges conventional medical wisdom, arguing that germ theory is a fraud and that diseases are the body’s natural detoxification processes, not the result of pathogens. The book criticizes modern medicine for suppressing symptoms with antibiotics and vaccines, which hinder the body’s healing and contribute to chronic illnesses. Modern medicine is described as ineffective and dangerous, containing harmful ingredients linked to autism, neurological disorders and autoimmune conditions.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
germ theorypathogensmedical fraudbrightlearn
