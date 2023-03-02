CBC Building Plastered With Suspected "Vaccine" Injuries and Deaths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Toronto, ON] Watch our exclusive report of the activists plastering the CBC building on Front St. with stickers of people suspected of suffering Covid "vaccine" injuries and deaths. Inspired by the UK's "Media Is the Virus" protests that targeted the BBC in similar fashion, the activists hoped to share a voice for those affected while holding the CBC and other mainstream media to account for their complicity in promoting an unscientific and dangerous "safe and effective" narrative.
Source @Bright Light News
