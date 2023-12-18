Create New Account
Free Sacral Chakra Biofield Clearing with 528 Hz tuning fork short - Fine-tuning on the right
TheLivingARTs
In this short segment I use my 528 Hz tuning fork to column over the Sacral Chakra on the right. Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with guilt and shame. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog. 

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

