Decentralize.TV - Episode 27, Jan 4, 2024 - Censorship Always Leads to a Monopoly of Violence - feat. Richard Grove
DecentralizeTV
Published 2 months ago

 Forensic Historian Richard Grove talks with Mike and Todd about the skills of entrepreneurship and how censorship leads to a monopoly of violence. 

getautonomy.info/19skills

GrandTheftWorld.com

Keywords
mike adamsfreedomcensorshiplibertyviolenceprivacyhistoryrichard grovetodd pitner

