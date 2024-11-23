Agreement of Peace vs. Force of War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It has been realized by many that 'Enforcement' is the key! Some keep asking: When will the Positive 'Rule of Law'/Law of Peace be enforced? The problem is, peace can not be forced upon a public. They have to seek or carry-out peace themselves... This is what self-government is all about. You cannot allow an Elite-Cabal & their underling administrators of Sea Code-contracts to force those who have recorded & publicized their separation-[sovereign National identity=status] as non-14th Amendment US Citizens to continue under the jurisdiction of that of a trafficked debt-slave.
Land Law vs. Sea Codes
Law of Peace vs. Rule of War - Department of Army 1979 Law of Peace - https://annavonreitz.com/lawofpeace1.pdf
**Anna Von Reitz had some great comments last Webinar (mark 1:15:00 runtime; better@ 1:20:00) regarding Deep State ENFORCEMENT @ 1:33:00 [similar to my hammer I have used on my videos as an example of what I term "negative Birthright way" of collapse & death] versus just Letter of the Law = Positive Birthright Way of Life. This is in thinking/on-subject with what I have wanted to do more videos on. Meaning: a civilization can only rise: when a tipping point of the public volunteer to live according to Natural Law*: which is basically Common Law or the Rule of Law; while the negative Birthright exists in debt under FORCED codes via "the hammer!" That is the choice we must all take: THIS IS WHAT ENFORCEMENT boils down to. Force, with the HAMMER vs. volunteering to act in peace by merely complying to Natural Law: 1:54:20
(Realistically, because we have lived centuries under force & only know that, what may happen is the military will no longer be a mercenary Force for City of London, INC/paid in debtor-FRNs & will volunteer to be paid in asset-AFDs to enforce civil Common Law/Natural Law!)
2:17:05< *Understand: A civilization only comes about, in the first place, because it followed a type of Common Law or Natural Law of the Universe. There never was a civilization created under a rule of ENFORCED manmade [HAMMER] codes!
This is all Measured by the Great Pyramid @ Giza; however few can "read" that today; so they must re-live it to finally voluntarily choose to follow it! It can never be accomplished via FORCE. FORCE only leads to "lost@sea," collapse & death!
What is 'the Mission' of the re-seated American State National Assemble?
Rather than rule with force as the corrupt greedy=parasitical Bankster-Cabal-Cartel, We have been & are an example of maintaining our own order first, so the People can follow by example. We will be replacing the top/elite employees of the Service Providing bureaucrats & letting the 'rank & file' do what they are supposed to do. Example: Law Enforcement should go after criminals who are trespassing on others or their property. As of yesterday, "The Law" has been targeting civil-disobedient who have not respected the Corporate [UCC] Codes which should only be enforced for those who have contracted with such by signing applications for 'benefits & entitlements' from BIG BROTHER=the Deep State.