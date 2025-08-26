© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/watch-live-president-trump-holds-cabinet-meeting-11-2
------------------
- VIDEO: Alex Jones Goes Off On Trump, 'The Globalists Have Been Deliberately Destroying America! Stop Saying That The Destruction Of Our Great Nation Was Done Through Incompetence'
- https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-alex-jones-goes-off-on-trump-the-globalists-have-been-deliberately-destroying-america-stop-saying-that-the-destruction-of-our-great-nation-was-done-through-incompetence
Labor Day Weekend Gas Prices Projected To Be Most Affordable In Years
https://100percentfedup.com/265453-2
----------------
HUNT FOR RED’S NOT OVER
Royal Air Force scrambles jets in hunt for Russian submarine after Vlad’s U-boat ‘threatened’ US aircraft carrier
https://www.the-sun.com/news/15051601/royal-air-force-scrambles-jets-hunt-russian-submarine