Cat Trapped In A Rainwater Drain Pipe l Animal in Crisis Ep 405

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
March 14, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
A strange sound from a.... rainwater drain pipe?! A cat is trapped in the drain pipe and can't get himself out. The rescue began immediately but faced many troubles... Watch how the rescue goes!
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B
#Kritterklub #Cat #kitten #rescuecat
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVvuE0RZ-rs