Silent War Ep. 6308: National Censorship, BANKRUN Distractions, Chemical "Cohenincidences"

In this episode of The Silent War:

RESTRICT Act Is Orwellian Censorship Grab Disguised As Anti-TikTok Legislation.





Psyop Actor ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley Released Early From Prison After Newly Disclosed Jan. 6 Footage.





Trump to appear in New York court on Tuesday to answer criminal charges in the neverending arrest/bankrun distraction saga.





DeSantis Denounces Trump Indictment, Says Florida ‘Will Not Assist in an Extradition Request.’





"Depositors Have Finally Awoken": The Second Wave Of The Bank Run Has Begun, Barclays Warns.





Bankruns update: https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/bank-runs-trading-halted-for-multiple-u-s-bank-stocks-at-open/.





Going Out of Business Sale at TheGreatAwakeningBooks.com ! Huge Discounts on Censored Titles.





Saudi Arabia Joins China-Led Economic And Security Bloc - Russia Also A Member.





Minnesota Town Evacuated After Train Carrying Ethanol Derails, Bursts Into Flames.





Ohio River Disaster As Barge Hauling 1,400 Tons Of Methanol Smashes Into Dam.





Oath Keepers Attorney Kellye SoRelle Thrown Into Case with Other Defendants by Corrupt DC Judge Amit Mehta – Now They’re Jailing the Attorneys!





