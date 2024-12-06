Clip Preview of Sergey Lavrov in his interview with Tucker Carlson.

(full interview up next) Cynthia https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4900fec9-5be3-402b-83db-b8645ade4728

Russia, by testing the "Oreshnik," wanted to convey to the West that it will do everything to protect its interests, Lavrov stated.

Sergey Lavrov in his interview with Tucker Carlson:

Lavrov said that what is happening in Ukraine is a hybrid war. Moscow does not want to make things worse, but since ATACMS and other long-range weapons are being used on Russian territory, Russia is sending signals and hopes that the latest, from the new Oreshnik system, is taken seriously.



It is obvious that the Ukrainians could not do what they do with modern long-range weapons without the direct participation of American military personnel, Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Tucker Carlson.



Lavrov said that what is happening in Ukraine is a hybrid war. Moscow does not want to make things worse, but since ATACMS and other long-range weapons are being used on Russian territory, Russia is sending signals and hopes that the latest, from the new Oreshnik system, is taken seriousl



Lavrov in an interview with Carlson: We prefer a peaceful settlement through negotiations based on respect for the legitimate security interests of Russia, respect for the Russian people living in Ukraine, their basic rights, linguistic and religious rights, which have been destroyed by a number of laws adopted by the Ukrainian parliament.



Lavrov: It is absolutely useless to claim that the people who came to power as a result of the military coup in February 2014 represented the Crimeans or the residents of eastern and southern Ukraine. The Crimeans rejected the coup, demanded to be left alone, and declared that they did not want to have anything to do with these people. Donbass did the same.



Lavrov: The message that we wanted to convey by testing this hypersonic system in real conditions is that we will be ready to do everything to protect our legitimate interests.

The Minsk agreements stipulated that Kiev should enter into direct dialogue with the people who did not accept the coup d'etat and promote the development of economic relations with this part of Ukraine, but none of this was done, Lavrov said in an interview with Carlson.



Lavrov: If there had not been a coup in February 2014 and if the agreement reached the day before between then-President Poroshenko and the opposition had been implemented, Ukraine would still be united and Crimea would be part of it.