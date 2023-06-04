Soulfood business owner followed science & killed by VAXX poison injections

https://t.me/VaccineInjuriesca/4129

Heather Boyd

"Boss Lady at HB’s SoulFood Creations"

July 27, 2021

"Y’all don’t watch the news, you don’t read, and you haven’t followed Science!!! My Friends your worried about the wrong shit!!!Im not going to your Funeral when you could have prevented death... That’s how I feel and it’s not up for debate!!!!!!"

Latasha Johnson-Harris

May 30 at 4:58 AM

Man, It's a Sad Day Friend HB, Heather Boyd

I've known you since I was like 13, 30 plus years. As #Twins, #BirthdayTwins you started saying that years ago. You was always Blunt and Straight Forward With Everyone.. AS WE SAY, IT'S A TAURUS THING. I LOVE YOU BABY, HEAVEN COULDN'T WAIT ON YOU. NO MORE PAIN MY FRIEND. IM PRAYING FOR YOUR BABY JC, YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY, MY COUSIN EB, & ALL YOUR FAMILY & FRIENDS. MY WHOLE DAMN TIMELINE, YOU WHERE A BIG PART OF KENTUCKY BABY. WE LOVE YOU, I LOVE YOU. WE HAD SEVERAL TALKS, I WILL KEEP THEM CLOSE TO MY HEART & CHERISH THEM.. IM TORE UP TODAY #TWIN

AS A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER, THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS INCLUDING ME WHEN THEY LEFT ME OUT... YOU ALWAYS PUT ME ON, I LOVE YOU GIRL...

IM TRULLY LOSS FOR WORDS... I DON'T WANNA DO ISH TODAY, BUT I HEARD YOU SAY GET YA AZZ UP, YOU GOTTA MOVE FOR THEM BABIES. BECAUSE THAT'S JUST HOW YOU WHERE, ALWAYS THINKING OF OTHERS.

