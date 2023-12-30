Melbourne Freedom Rally Half Year Review (July-December 2023)

The second half of the year of Saturday rallies proved to be turbulent especially during the weeks before the Voice referendum. In those weeks public sentiment was very divided and many did not appreciate that we were advocating the "NO" vote as members of the "Awake Movement". In summary we experienced Police harassment, then an Antifa ambush. Our rallies were attacked by antagonistic youth and we were forced to adopt a different route because of it. This video also endeavours to catch snippets of many good speeches and cleverly worded songs. The subject matter is varied and potent. There is so much wrong in our neck of the world and our work is not done yet. 2024 here we come!