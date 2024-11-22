Henlo fren!

Are you able to be ‘Burnt by the Sun’?

Or are you like Dracula with glasses—who disintegrates when brought into the Sun’s revivifying light? As you listen to the soundtrack to the worst movie ever, Dow Jones and the Temple of Doom celebrate their Boston Tea-Bag Party on one of their many Lolita Islands alongside Shooter McGavin, Mortimer, Don Knotts, and Famke. That is not all! For the Human | Steamroller begins lurching toward Rebecca as she reads the lyrics for Revelations 101 after watching my meme music video titled, "A Little Light Shines"*.

The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.

Do you wish to hear more ‘Burnt by the Sun’?

Check out their albums @:

burntbythesun.bandcamp.com

I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.

Periculum in mora.

-@TepbianKord

parva lux lucet© 2024 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

* [7:00]