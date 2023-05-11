BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Change Starts With You!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
1
6 views • 05/11/2023

It's easy to see that the world is in a spiraling state of chaos Warriors Of Light.
So how do we execute and plans of God on Earth?

Captain obvious here: Start where you are. Your simple acts of kindness, love, service, and charity can make a difference in the lives of those around you to levels beyond what you could ask or think. Not compromising the word of God, no by acting on it the way Jesus did. Then watch as the world around you starts to look like the Garden Of Eden. Let's get to planting today! Let's Rock!

Video credits:
How You Treat People Is Who You Are! (Kindness Motivational Video)
Fearless Soul - https://www.youtube.com/@FearlessSoulOfficial

P.O.D. - Youth of the Nation
4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godjesuschurchrockpreachteachpaul washerpodchristian rockseventh sealthe bravesiloamnovella
