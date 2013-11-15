Past Liam - "Past Erika" - November 15th, 2013

🕰️ Originally published November 15, 2014, at https://youtu.be/8roEFZOejUo 🕰️





Eleven years ago, I started a YouTube project that would change my life forever. On September 2nd, 2013, I picked up my camera and began a conversation through time. Donning the persona of "Past Liam", I documented every other day of my life, speaking to myself one year in the future. Once that year ended, on September 3, 2014, Future Liam took over, filling in his replies on the off days. Past Liam/Future Liam was born.





To celebrate the eleventh anniversary of PL/FL, I will be re-uploading each episode daily to Rumble, Odysee, and other video platforms to help bridge who I was then with who I am now. Get to know me through the lens of my first steps into adulthood, with little idea of the trials and tribulations to come at the end of the decade.





Past Liam / Future Liam playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/MD2p3soRsqA





