"The first COVID shots were 1991, injection of HIV by way of HBV vaccine was your first COVID shot!





And now we see your game was to accelerate aging, kill everybody at a very young age. We see it in this Vaccine Court, we can track exactly who they poisoned and why.

And the good news is all we have to do is stop listening to them and stop eating and drinking their poison.





The Mark of the Beast is in your head, not in the arm and not here. Just stop listening to them, walk away and we can heal everyone."





Full ThrivetimeShow episode with Clay Clark: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qVbpEEqVo6RU/