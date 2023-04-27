Scientific Evidence the Shroud of Turin IS Jesus' Burial Cloth [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of "Scientific Evidence on the Shroud of Turin" posted 8 April 2023 on The Joy of the Faith channel on YouTube.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bxBDb5BWCA

.

Is the Shroud of Turin authentic? See the most recent evidence.

.

RESOURCES:

New Studies on the Age

Rogers study - http://www.shroud.it/ROGERS-3.PDF

2019 study - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331956466_Radiocarbon_Dating_of_the_Turin_Shroud_New_Evidence_from_Raw_Data

.

Replica Cannot be Recreated

2019 study - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331684979_2D_reproduction_of_the_face_on_the_Turin_Shroud_by_infrared_femtosecond_pulse_laser_processing

2012 study - https://www.academia.edu/3478909/Superficial_and_Shroud-like_coloration_of_linen_by_short_laser_pulses_in_the_vacuum_ultraviolet

National Geographic - https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/150417-shroud-turin-relics-jesus-catholic-church-religion-science#close

Dallas Cowboys Watt Usage - https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2014/oct/30/nicholas-kristof/kristof-dallas-cowboys-stadium-draws-3-times-more-/

.

Image is Three-Dimensional

33 person STURP team - https://shroudofturin.com/Resources/CRTSUMSTURPTEAM1.pdf

STURP 3D images - https://shroud.com/pdfs/Correlation%20of%20Image%20Intensity%20Jackson%20Jumper%20Ercoline%201984%20OCRsm.pdf

History Channel model of Jesus - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5luydh

.

Matches Sudarium of Oviedo Blood Stains

Study - https://www.shs-conferences.org/articles/shsconf/abs/2015/02/shsconf_atsi2014_00008/shsconf_atsi2014_00008.html

.

Forensic Analysis

Bucklin analysis - https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download;jsessionid=81FBC7EAAFCFEF6B27986010AF7BA5B8?doi=10.1.1.309.3339&rep=rep1&type=pdf

.

Pollen Grains

Frei pollen grains - https://books.google.com/books?id=3iuwCgAAQBAJ&pg=PA277&lpg=PA277&dq=58+pollen+grains+discovered+on+the+Shroud%2C+the+largest+number+%2845%29&source=bl&ots=Q7-T9oIZqP&sig=ACfU3U31410qKflR873Adwmmb7FL-CyxGg&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj-m96KiuLoAhWiSt8KHaj8A5gQ6AEwCnoECA0QMA#v=onepage&q=58%20pollen%20grains%20discovered%20on%20the%20Shroud%2C%20the%20largest%20number%20(45)&f=false

.

Coins Minted by Pontius Pilate

The Numismatist 1978 cover page - https://reader.exacteditions.com/issues/44507/page/4

The Numismatist 1978 content - https://nnp.wustl.edu/library/book/527587

Haralick observations - https://www.haralick.org/conferences/analysis_of_digital_images_of_shroud_of%20Turin.pdf

.

AB Blood

https://www.shroud.com/pdfs/kearse.pdf

https://www.academia.edu/39251164/The_Blood_on_the_Shroud_of_Turin_Species_Unknown

.

Videos Used in Present Video

BBC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zws3DiEVJTs

Rogers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_fSgPQYxkk

Great resource covering most of this content - https://www.magiscenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Science_and_the_Shroud_of_Turin.pdf

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!