Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 7

▪️In recent days, the AFU have again increased the intensity of attacks on the territory of Belgorod region.





Over the past 24 hours, several border settlements were subjected to artillery shelling, and the AFU attack drone was shot down over the regional capital.





▪️In the Kup’yans’k sector, Russian forces continue to conduct a positional offensive in the area of Lyman 1.





The AFU are losing positions and retreating towards the Oskil River, where a new defense line is being set up.





▪️The AFU have resumed their attacks on the northern flank of the Bakhmut sector.





The enemy is trying to advance from the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and near the Berkhivka reservoir.





▪️On the southern flank, the epicenter of the fighting shifted to Andriivka, where the AFU used tanks and armored vehicles to attack.





As a result of the battle, having lost several armored vehicles, the enemy retreated to the initial lines.





▪️There were no significant changes in the situation on the Vremivka sector of the front.





The AFU units continue to attempt an offensive on Urozhaine, trying to break the village's defenses with constant pressure.





▪️The activity of the AFU remains quite low on the Orikhiv sector of the front.





After heavy losses, the AFU command is forced to regroup and pull up fresh reserves to the front line.





▪️The AFU continue shelling populated areas on the left bank of the Dnieper.





Nova Kakhovka, Korsunka and other residential areas came under the enemy's attack. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.



