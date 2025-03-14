THE AGE OF DISCLOSURE: UFO and Alien Coverup?-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 14 2025

The Age of Disclosure features 34 military and intelligence veterans with direct knowledge of or experience with UAPs. All testify to the presence of alien flying objects and, for some, extraterrestrial beings on Earth. Some also allege a government cover-up of supposedly paradigm-shifting information – an effort that the film’s lead subject, Luis Elizondo, a member of the government’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), deemed “the most successful disinformation campaign in the history of the US government”, representing “80 years of lies and deception”.





“The heaven, even the heavens, are the LORD’S: but the earth hath he given to the children of men.” Psalm 115:16 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, space aliens and UFOs are once again making headlines, and this time, extraterrestrial advocates say they have the proof and it’s in the new indie film ‘The Age Of Disclosure’. President Donald Trump swore to release the files the government has on space aliens and UFOs, how likely is that to happen? Well, putting the Epstein files and auditing Fort Knox for gold aside, many presidents over the years have promised to ‘tell the truth’ about UFOs. Reagan did, Carter did, and Clinton did and yet, when each of them became president, nothing was revealed. But as our friends at The Soul Trap says, the truth is out there, and on this episode, we aim to find it.