Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Oct 6, 2023
Holistic practitioner, Barry Smeltzer, MPAS, PA-C, FAAEM, discusses his journey from conventional medicine after healing his son from autism with the help of his wife using alternative treatments. Hear about his Holistic Medical Clinic, Healing Provisions, and the upcoming annual conference with the American Academy of Environmental Medicine in San Antonio.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3nfwys-environmental-medicine-with-barry-smeltzer.html