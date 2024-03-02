BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Fake Media's War On Donald Trump
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 03/02/2024

It appears that the mainstream media has a dismal record of being able to get things straight. Is it just by accident or intentional? Judge for yourself.

Video Source:

Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson

Closing Theme Music:

'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Full Measure, Sharyl Attkisson, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun00:24

Keywords
fake newspresident trumpnews biascorrupt reportingcorrupt news mediacorrupt news services
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy