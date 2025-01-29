Eliminate Joint Pain with Functional Medicine with Guest Ian Smith

Do you need to take charge of your health and discover a healthier, more vibrant life for 2025? Our guest today shares his struggles with fatigue, joint pain, and brain fog that began in 2022, after fighting Covid. Despite seeing numerous doctors, including specialists, he was left without clear answers or relief. They thought he had RA or Psoriatic Arthritis, but blood work didn’t show anything. His health continued to decline, and he found himself relying on painkillers just to manage daily tasks. Determined to find a better solution, he turned to Dr. Hotze’s clinic, where he sought a more holistic and hands-on approach to health.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Ian Smith, as they discuss how a tailored program that included testosterone and thyroid hormone supplementation, a clean eating regimen, and targeted vitamins and minerals, Ian saw a dramatic improvement in his energy and overall well-being. He now feels revitalized, capable of enjoying activities like running a 10K and spending quality time with his family. Ian credits his success to taking charge of his health, and he encourages others not to wait until they’re at a breaking point. Dr. Hotze also highlights the importance of understanding the underlying causes of health issues, particularly how environmental factors can contribute to hormone imbalances, and how addressing these issues can lead to a healthier, more vibrant life.

