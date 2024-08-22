Stew Peters Show: The Enslavement Blueprint

Join reporter Jon Miller as we discuss how the DNC and the RNC have proven that they're just one big uniparty with the same LGBTQ, open borders, zionist themes!

Join Frankie Stockes as we he joins Stew Peters to discuss the chaos, coup and election fraud happening in Brazil currently, and their totalitarian takeover of free speech, exactly like whats been happening in the US and all over the world.

Join Dr. Avery Jackson, Neurosurgeon, as he joins Stew Peters to discuss CardioMiracle and some breakthrough new developments for your heart, body and mind to live longer.