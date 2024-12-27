Why You Can't Sue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything You Should Know About The Polio Vaccine & Its Link To The Abortion Industry
* The NYT claims the evil Bobby Kennedy wants to ban polio vaccines and paralyze children.
* That’s an absurd lie, explains his lawyer Aaron Siri.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 December 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-aaron-siri