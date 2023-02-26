© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live Version of the song: To My Dearest OneIt is a reflection of a humamn love story with ideas of the Song of Songs
Played on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 2 on 2016-06-11
It's a version with piano - the studio version is Church organ, trumpet and acoustic guitar
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
The lyrics are included in the video or on the website to read:
https://bindernowski.com/to-my-dearest-one/
Live version on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/to-my-dearest-one-live/
That song is not (yet) available for purchase
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
