TV STAR 100% DESTROYED BY VAX INDUCED GRAVES' DISEASE

Erin Moriarty June 13, 2025 "Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease. Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t “suck it up” and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Shit’s hard enough as is."

"Spending long weekends shooting up NAD (did we really think sleep was going to be potent enough for the recovery game for the final season though?) We’re not in Iowa anymore. And we sure as fuck aren’t in our 20’s anymore. #douevenbiohackbro"

February 22, 2025

Amazon's Vaccine Mandate for Entertainment Productions (2021–2023)

Summary

Amazon Studios, a major player in entertainment production, implemented vaccine mandates for its productions, including The Boys (featuring Erin Moriarty), in line with industry-wide COVID-19 safety protocols from 2021 to 2023. These mandates were particularly strict for "Zone A" personnel (main cast and crew in close contact, like Moriarty) and were shaped by agreements between Hollywood studios, unions, and guilds. Below is a detailed analysis of Amazon’s vaccine policies for entertainment productions during this period, with a focus on how they likely applied to The Boys Season 4 (filmed August 2022–April 2023).