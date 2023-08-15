BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Backup Windows 10 In Nine Easy Steps
alextray
alextray
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 08/15/2023

This is because they work differently and backup different things. 

Also because, when it comes to data protection, more is usually better. 

Here’s why:

Data loss is up 400% since 2012.
A study reports 46% of users experience data loss every year.
Small companies lose more than $100,000 per ransomware incident because of downtime.
60% of businesses that experience data loss close down within the next six months.
140,000 hard drives fail every week in the US. 

It’s clear, then. Whether you’re an individual or a company, you can’t afford to not back up your data. 

If you don't want to use the built-in Windows tools, feel free to use Stellar Data Recovery, Acronis True Image, AOMEI Backupper,  NAKIVO Backup & Replication, iBeesoft Data Recovery, or EaseUS.

Keywords
windowsbackupbackup solutions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy