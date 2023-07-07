BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Solar Radiation Modification Malarkey
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
43 views • 07/07/2023

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

White House cautiously opens the door to study blocking sun’s rays to slow global warming

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/01/white-house-cautiously-opens-door-to-study-blocking-suns-rays-to-slow-global-warming-ee-00104513

White House greenlights research into reflecting sunlight to address climate change

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/white-house-reflect-sunlight-climate-change

CONGRESSIONALLY MANDATED RESEARCH PLAN AND AN INITIAL RESEARCH GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK RELATED TO SOLAR RADIATION MODIFICATION - JUNE 2023

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Congressionally-Mandated-Report-on-Solar-Radiation-Modification.pdf

Time for a sci-fi climate fix? Not yet.

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/power-switch/2023/07/05/time-for-a-sci-fi-climate-fix-not-yet-00082767

EUROPEAN COMMISSION: A new outlook on the climate and security nexus: Addressing the impact of climate change and environmental degradation on peace, security and defence

https://www.eeas.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/2023/JOIN_2023_19_1_EN_ACT_part1_v7.pdf

US/UK Joint Inquiry on Geoengineering: House Hearings - NOVEMBER 2009 - MARCH 2010

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/us-uk-joint-inquiry-on-geoengineering-house-hearings/

We’re not supposed to be ‘messing’ with the sun: Tom Shillue

https://youtu.be/kWqsWHeElDE

David Keith admits geoengineering SRM will kill many tens of thousands of people

https://youtu.be/fSCHLwJHwVM

Stratospheric Sulfur Geoengineering - Benefits and Risks

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/stratospheric-sulfur-geoengineering-benefits-and-risks/

SRM geoengineering: how to deal with the losers? Ken Caldeira’s Geoengineering Group

https://groups.google.com/g/geoengineering/c/ipdLpbnXHeU/m/tAXDtadrNR0J

King Charles joins London mayor Sadiq Khan at launch of National Climate Clock which warns there are little more than six years left for world to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Centigrade

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12243755/King-Charles-joins-London-mayor-Sadiq-Khan-launch-National-Climate-Clock.html


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
