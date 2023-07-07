Solar Radiation Modification Malarkey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Nuke Rumors & Climate Clocks" ft. Jim Lee 7/5/23
https://rumble.com/v2yajte-nuke-rumors-and-climate-clocks-ft.-jim-lee-7523.html
https://soundcloud.com/quite-frankly-podcast/nuke-rumors-climate-clocks-ft-jim-lee-7523
On Quite Frankly TV:https://www.quitefrankly.tv/
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
White House cautiously opens the door to study blocking sun’s rays to slow global warming
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/01/white-house-cautiously-opens-door-to-study-blocking-suns-rays-to-slow-global-warming-ee-00104513
White House greenlights research into reflecting sunlight to address climate change
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/white-house-reflect-sunlight-climate-change
CONGRESSIONALLY MANDATED RESEARCH PLAN AND AN INITIAL RESEARCH GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK RELATED TO SOLAR RADIATION MODIFICATION - JUNE 2023
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Congressionally-Mandated-Report-on-Solar-Radiation-Modification.pdf
Time for a sci-fi climate fix? Not yet.
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/power-switch/2023/07/05/time-for-a-sci-fi-climate-fix-not-yet-00082767
EUROPEAN COMMISSION: A new outlook on the climate and security nexus: Addressing the impact of climate change and environmental degradation on peace, security and defence
https://www.eeas.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/2023/JOIN_2023_19_1_EN_ACT_part1_v7.pdf
US/UK Joint Inquiry on Geoengineering: House Hearings - NOVEMBER 2009 - MARCH 2010
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/us-uk-joint-inquiry-on-geoengineering-house-hearings/
We’re not supposed to be ‘messing’ with the sun: Tom Shillue
https://youtu.be/kWqsWHeElDE
David Keith admits geoengineering SRM will kill many tens of thousands of people
https://youtu.be/fSCHLwJHwVM
Stratospheric Sulfur Geoengineering - Benefits and Risks
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/stratospheric-sulfur-geoengineering-benefits-and-risks/
SRM geoengineering: how to deal with the losers? Ken Caldeira’s Geoengineering Group
https://groups.google.com/g/geoengineering/c/ipdLpbnXHeU/m/tAXDtadrNR0J
King Charles joins London mayor Sadiq Khan at launch of National Climate Clock which warns there are little more than six years left for world to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Centigrade
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12243755/King-Charles-joins-London-mayor-Sadiq-Khan-launch-National-Climate-Clock.html
