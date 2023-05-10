BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Days, May 11, Title 43 done, Texas sending Private Force, Biden 1,500 NG, Trans Telethon
Pine Grove News
Pine Grove News
16 followers
31 views • 05/10/2023

Corruption at the highest level: Joe Biden involved in ‘bribery schemehttps://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-09-joe-biden-involved-in-bribery-scheme-with-foreign-national.html

Racist city council woman in Denver wants white-owned businesses

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-09-city-council-denver-white-businesses-taxed-higher.html

Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/mystery-chinese-spacecraft-returns-to-earth-after-276-days/

AI could replace 80% of jobs ‘in next few years’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/ai-could-replace-80-of-jobs-in-next-few-years/

‘Invasion force’ of more than 700,000 migrants to be

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-09-invasion-force-700000-migrants-push-across-u-s-border-biden-ends-title-42.html

Texas deploying new tactical border force including blackhawks and C-130’s

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/texas-deploying-new-tactical-border-force-including-blackhawks-and-c-130s-to-stop-expected-surge/

‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ telethon

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/watch-charlize-theron-amy-schumer-and-whitney-cummings-star-in-drag-isnt-dangerous-telethon/

AI tool now capable of predicting pancreatic cancer up to three years in advance

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/ai-tool-now-capable-of-predicting-pancreatic-cancer-up-to-three-years-in-advance/

PETA using Artificial Intelligence to ‘Rewrite the Book of Genesis,’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/peta-using-artificial-intelligence-to-rewrite-the-book-of-genesis-create-own-version-of-creation-story/

texasaibriberypgnewspgntrans telethon
