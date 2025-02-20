"THE JUDGEMENT OF FALSE PROPHETS/ THE MANY WORDS OF GOD, PT 4" SOUTH AFRICA, ENDURANCE, JUDGEMENT

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you.

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow the channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

BANNER SCRIPTURES

Mat 7:15: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.

2Co 11:13-15 For such men are false apostles, deceitful workmen, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. So it is no surprise if his servants, also, disguise themselves as servants of righteousness. Their end will correspond to their deeds.

Deu 18:20 But the prophet who presumes to speak a word in my name that I have not commanded him to speak, or who speaks in the name of other gods, that same prophet shall die.’



