Ice Storm Paralyzes US as Interstates Blocked, Power Grids Teetering and Record Cold Looms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
Ice storms rip across the US with interstates north to south cut off and power grids straining with ice on high voltage cables and high-tension power grid towers. Record cold follows directly after the blizzards and ice storms on the 9-13th of January, so how much power will be available when all of the East Coast needs it?
🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network
🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/