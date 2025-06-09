Video from Sunday, June 9th.

‼️ U.S. Department of Homeland Security statement: California politicians must call off their rioting mob.

Federal law enforcement are working to protect and safeguard American citizens from criminal illegal aliens.

Why is California’s governor siding with foreign criminals?

‼️ Trump going after Newsom and Karen Bass for failing to thank him for mobilizing National Guard in relation to LA protests and riots

"If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated."

⚠️ Breaking last night!! An explosion occurred at an ammunition storage area inside the U.S. military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southern Japan.

There has been a report of an unknown number of injuries, a Yomitan Village official said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the facility belonged to Japan's Self Defense Forces and was used to temporarily store unexploded ammunition.