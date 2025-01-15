1/15/25 TRUMP, Ceasefire, LA Fire War/Newsom Patsy Plan, Romania/WW3 Stand Off

1/15/25 Trump's Nominees dominate the Confirmation hearings & the news cycle as Newsom/LA Fire Executioners begin the Patsy blame narrative to retain control of building Hollywood Babylon back better & SMARTer for Cartel Babylon. Meanwhile, Georgescu, rightful President of Romania stands in the breach opposite NATO's WW3 nuclear war plan: "The unstoppable wave of sovereignty is coming across Europe & the world!" We ARE that Wave! Pray & Take Action! We Are FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

DEMAND RFK JR., Tulsi Gabbard & Kash Patel be confirmed! Take Action!





Ratcliffe Dominates Schiff in CIA Dir. Confirmation Hearing:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/ratcliffe-bodies-adam-schiff-sets-him-straight-hunter/





Antony Blinken: Hamas has 100% replaced its army with new recruits since Gaza slaughter:

https://nypost.com/2025/01/14/world-news/hamas-has-gained-as-many-new-fighters-as-it-has-lost-blinken/





Romanian President, in the midst of a NATO/EU coup on Romania, excellent interview:

https://banned.video/watch?id=6786c3a2c32b5c6ba70d0ad3





Pentagon Operative Exposed: Plan w/Retired Generals to take out Trump: OMG

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/watch-okeefe-media-group-exposes-former-fbi-special/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/must-watch-get-fck-here-pentagon-senior-advisor/





NC Americans Need Help after Helene Weather Warfare assault:

https://theaui.org/





Newsom adds TRUMP-Proofing "Wildfire Relief Proposal" in special legislative session: Marshall Plan for LA:

https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article298454008.html





LA SMART Meters Igniting w/no external Fire:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-TdnKYNYK4





SGT Report w/ D Tavares: FIRENADO Tech/LA

https://rumble.com/v6939ig-firenados-and-un-rothschild-engineered-infernos-deb-tavares.html





Deborah Tavares recent interview link: start at 40”

https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/GZ01092025:6

Deborah Tavares websites:

https://stopthecrime.net/toxicsky/index.html

There is No Shortage: https://primarywater.org/

AND Introducing the Unfinished Third Geoengineering Film of Michael J. Murphy. A Must Watch Doc UNConventional Grey:

https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/UN-Conventional:d





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



