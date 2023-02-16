© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Speech Of The Wise And The Fools.
Proverbs 15:2 (NIV).
2) The tongue of the wise adorns knowledge,
but the mouth of the fool gushes folly.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise speak from wisdom, of course.
Fools spout off with their stupidity.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2z4furzt
