Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles: 1-3 Mar 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of March 1 - March 3, 2024
▪️ In the north of the enclave, Israeli troops continue to fight fiercely in southwest Gaza . Palestinian forces carried out a series of incursions, reporting the destruction of several IDF armored vehicles.
▪️East of the cemetery in Jabaliya , Hamas militants fired makeshift rockets at IDF positions. The border town of Sderot also came under fire, where there were no significant damages.
▪️American aircraft carried out the first drop of containers with humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip . Three C-130 Hercules aircraft delivered over 35,000 meals. There was no water or medicine on board.
▪️In the central part of the enclave, the parties are still not taking active offensive actions. The Israelis are focusing on striking targets in front-line population centers, including Nuseirat and Al-Breij .
▪️At the same time, residential buildings and outskirts in Deir al-Balah were under massive fire. Probably, the Israeli command is preparing the ground for a new attempt to attack the city.
▪️In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, fighting continues in the western areas of Khan Yunis , which the IDF has failed to clear. Palestinian forces are conducting incursions in the area of the Al-Shafi'ya mosque, but they are unable to achieve significant success.
▪️To the northeast, Israeli units became more active in an area near the Hamad residential complex . IDF armored vehicles were positioned on the outskirts of the area, and residential buildings were evacuated.
#video #digest #map #Israel #Palestine
