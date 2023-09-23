The Day Of Atonement - Invitation to the biblical fast (isaiah 58)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This broadcast is God's invitation to all those who believe in the Lord Yeshua (Jesus). It begins at sundown this Sunday 24th September 2023 and ends at sundown Monday 24th September 2023. t is the biblical fast that The Creator has ordained for all those who belong to him though faith in His son Yeshua. Please join us for Yom Kippur and you will be blessed.